Markets
Bluechips seem poised for a comeback as smallcap and midcap markets overheat
Summary
- Market analysts are signaling a shift towards bluechip stocks as smallcap and midcap valuations soar. With economic uncertainties looming, largecap stocks offer a safer option for risk-averse investors. But that may not necessarily mean smallcaps and midcaps are out of flavour.
The frenzy in smallcap and midcap stocks this year may soon give way to the return of the blue chips owing to this crucial metric: valuations.
