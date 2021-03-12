Mumbai: Nine out of 10 stocks sold by mutual funds in February were index heavyweights, or large-caps, amid continuing withdrawal of investments from equity schemes, data showed.

During the month, mutual funds continued to trim positions in heavyweights with the highest withdrawals in Bharti Airtel ( ₹2,800 crore), HDFC Bank ( ₹1,700 crore), Reliance Industries ( ₹1,500 crore) and HDFC Ltd ( ₹1,400 crore), according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.

Most of the large mutual fund houses were underweight in banking stocks and overweight on capital goods in February.

In contrast, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to invest in Indian equities in February, with banks and financial stocks emerging as the top bets.

FIIs invested $1.96 billion into banking and financial stocks, NSDL data analysed by Edelweiss Alternative Research showed. That represents 55% of the total FII inflows of $3.56 billion into Indian equities during the month. Banking and financial stocks have been seeing continuous net inflows of FII money since October, except for a net outflow of $345 million in January.

The top five stocks which saw a net inflow by mutual funds in February were NTPC ( ₹722 crore), IndusInd Bank ( ₹705 crore), L&T ( ₹650 crore), Tata Motors ( ₹585 crore) and Tata Consultancy Services ( ₹557 crore).

The sell-off in large-cap stocks follows the continuous exodus from equity schemes over the last eight months. In February, there was a net outflow of ₹1,280 crore from large-cap funds alone, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Analysts said that the strong gains in stock markets prompted investors to book some profit in equity schemes.

The mid-cap data review shows that mutual funds sold most in Dixon Technologies, Max Financial, PI Industries, Tata Chemicals and Ashok Leyland. Among smallcaps they sold most Engineers India, Indian Energy Exchange and Just Dial. Multi-cap funds, large- and mid-cap funds, and focused funds were the three categories to see net inflows. There was an outflow of ₹1,280.15 crore in large-cap funds.

Equity schemes reported net outflows for eight months in a row, while monthly systematic investment plans (SIP) contributions declined even as stocks hit record highs in February. According to Amfi data released on Tuesday, net outflows from equity mutual fund schemes stood at ₹6,764.45 crore in February, almost half the ₹12,078.54 crore outflow in January and December’s record ₹13,121 crore.

