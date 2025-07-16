Why are large-cap stocks underperforming fixed deposits? And why Reliance Industries is different
Post-covid, many investors turned to blue-chip stocks but found disappointing returns. Reliance Industries stands out for its multi-year journey to transform itself from a petrochemicals giant to a consumer behemoth.
New Delhi: Imagine it is 2022. You are gingerly getting back on your feet after the brutal covid lockdowns, which ended the previous year. You have seen tumultuous changes in the world around you, and are determined to bolster your defenses, not just medically but also financially. After all, who knows what fresh hell tomorrow might bring?