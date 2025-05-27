Largest US pension sells Apple stock, buys Meta, AMD, and McDonald’s

Apple may be pressured to raise prices soon as a result of tariffs. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump said he had “a little problem" with Apple building factories in India instead of the U.S. The company has said that a majority of devices it ships into the U.S. in the current quarter will originate in India and Vietnam. In the past week, Trump threatened a 25% tariff on iPhones from foreign factories sold in the U.S.