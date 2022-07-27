L&T shares rally post strong Q1 results. Should you buy?2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
- Jefferies believes L&T should continue to benefit from execution and margin recovery
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) surged over 2% to ₹1,782 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's openning deals after the engineering and construction conglomerate's consolidated net profit increased 45% to ₹1,702 crore in June 2022 quarter as compared to ₹1,174 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during April-June period increased to ₹35,853 crore from ₹29,334.7 crore in the year-ago period. As on June 30, consolidated order book of the group stands at ₹3,63,448 crore.
“Q1FY23 revenues and EBITDA was 11% and 10% above expectations. Order flow growth was strong at 57% YoY growth, driven by both domestic and international segments. Prospect pipeline is down 15% YoY, but management maintained its 12-15% YoY order flow and revenue growth guidance," said Jefferies while maintaining Buy rating on L&T shares with target price of ₹2,215.
The global brokerage believes L&T should continue to benefit from execution and margin recovery as negative impact of supply disruptions and sharp rise in commodity prices in Q4 continues to ease.
“Working capital and cash generation focus remains. 1Q is a seasonally weak quarter on collections vs 4Q and QoQ deterioration is not a concern. Management maintained its FY23 guidance of 20-22% of sales with an endeavour to end at 20%. Collections ex-finance was up 26% YoY at Rs0.37 trn and contributed to the working capital improvement," Jefferies added.
Speaking to the media during a conference call, company's whole-time director and CFO R Shankar Raman said the first quarter is not always the best of quarters for EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) companies, particulary L&T. But the engineering major has performed pretty strongly during April-June period.
"The key positive in the quarter was order inflow (ex-services), which stood at ₹280 bn (up 85% YoY) on better inflows in Infrastructure, Hydrocarbon and Defense segments. Order prospects for the rest of the year stood at ₹7.6 tn. While this is lower than last year, LT has been selective in bidding and hence there is an expectation of a higher conversion ratio," said Emkay with Buy on the infra stock and 12-month target price of ₹1,960.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.