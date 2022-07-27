L&T shares rally post strong Q1 results. Should you buy?

"The key positive in the quarter was order inflow (ex-services), which stood at ₹280 bn (up 85% YoY) on better inflows in Infrastructure, Hydrocarbon and Defense segments. Order prospects for the rest of the year stood at ₹7.6 tn. While this is lower than last year, LT has been selective in bidding and hence there is an expectation of a higher conversion ratio," said Emkay with Buy on the infra stock and 12-month target price of ₹1,960.