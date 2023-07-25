Larsen & Toubro prediction: How the stock is expected to behave tomorrow

Larsen & Toubro prediction: How the stock is expected to behave tomorrow2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Nifty moved sideways with small gains. L&T announced Q1FY24 results, likely to open higher. Stock currently trading at ₹2,561.95. Market sentiment and actual numbers could impact stock price. Technicals show stock in uptrend. Long-term prospects good, but volatility expected.
The Nifty was under pressure for the third day in a row and moved sideways throughout the session, finishing with small gains at 19,681 levels. Auto stocks were also in the spotlight, thanks to good results from TVS, Bajaj Auto, and Tata motors. Profit booking occurred on the Nifty as a result of mixed corporate earnings and poor global indications.
