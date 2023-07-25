Larsen & Toubro prediction: How the stock is expected to behave tomorrow

Fundamentals: Looking at the fundamentals the company has the highest market cap. in its segment of civil construction. The company also has an EPS of 28.37. The company has also delivered ROE in the range of 12 to 13 per cent in the last 3, 5, and 10 years period. Also the compounded sales growth of TTM of 17 per cent and profit growth of 22 per cent.

