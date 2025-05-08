Larsen & Toubro Q4 results 2025: Profit jumps 25% YoY; declares dividend of ₹34 per share

Larsen & Toubro Q4 results 2025: Engineering, construction, and infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday, May 8, reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q4FY25 consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,497 crore. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹4,396 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 11 per cent YoY to ₹74,392 crore from ₹67,079 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA rose 13 per cent YoY to ₹8,203 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹7,234 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA margin increased to 11 per cent from 10.8 per cent YoY.

For the full financial year, the conglomerate's profit jumped 15 per cent YoY to ₹15,037 crore, while revenue from operations increased 16 per cent YoY to ₹2,55,734 crore.

The company said, FY25 PAT includes an exceptional gain (net of tax) of ₹ 475 crore, attributable to the partial reversal of an earlier impairment provision for funded resources in the erstwhile L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Private Limited (LTSSHF) joint venture.

EBITDA for FY25 increased 13 per cent YoY to ₹26,435 crore, while EBITDA margin for the year stood at 10.3 per cent in FY25 compared to 10.6 per cent in FY24.

“The year concluded on a high note, marking yet another period of outstanding performance. We achieved the highest ever yearly order inflows in the company’s history, which buoys our order book to a record level. Similarly, the strong revenue growth underpins our journey towards achieving operational excellence through innovation and digitalisation," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T.

The order inflow for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 stood at ₹89,613 crore, up 24 per cent YoY. International orders at ₹62,739 crore during the quarter constituted 70 per cent of the total.

Larsen & Toubro won orders of ₹3,56,631 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2025, with an 18 per cent YoY growth. With this, the consolidated order book of the group as on March 31, 2025, stood at ₹5,79,137 crore, growing by 22 per cent YoY, with the share of international orders at 46 per cent.

"During the year, orders were bagged across multiple geographies and various segments like renewable, transmission and distribution, airports, commercial and residential buildings, metros, hydel and tunnel, minerals and metals, thermal BTG, precision engineering and offshore and onshore vertical of hydrocarbon business. International orders at ₹ 207,478 crore during the year comprised 58 per cent of the total order inflow,' said the company.

The company flagged risks associated with global uncertainties, volatility in crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions and military escalation.

"With the recent US-led tariff announcements, the risk of global cross-border trade and investment flows slowing down is imminent and consequently impacting costs and lower productivity. Volatility in crude oil prices and dislocated supply chains will pose further challenges. The economic growth outlook remains uncertain and ambiguous, with key risks stemming from heightened policy uncertainty amidst geopolitical tensions and military escalation," said the company.

Amid the prevailing risks, the company said it will focus on the timely execution of its large order book, preservation of liquidity and optimum use of capital and other resources while remaining cautiously optimistic on the emerging new opportunities.

"The company will pursue its stated objective of enhancing returns to its shareholders on a sustained basis," L&T said.

L&T Q4 dividend L&T announced a final dividend of ₹34 for the financial year 2024-25.

"I am pleased to announce that the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹34 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25," said Subrahmanyan.