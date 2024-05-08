Larsen & Toubro Q4 results today: Here's what analysts expect from financials to order in flows
Stock Market Today: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) share price remained volatile ahead of Q4 results today. The strong order book is likely to support revenue growth. Here is what analysts say on margins, order in flows and key monitorable to be watched for during Q4
Stock Market Today: Larsen & Toubro Ltd ( L&T)share price that opened almost flat on Wednesday, however remained volatile thereafter. While Larsen & Toubro share price gained slightly more than 1% on the upper side, Larsen & Toubro share price also corrected more than 1% in morning trades indicating nervousness ahead of Q4 results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started