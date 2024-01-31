L&T share price declines 5% post Q3 results even as brokerages stay positive
Stock Market Today: Larsen & Toubro share price declined 5% in the morning trades on Wednesday after its Q3 earnings performance that was reported by the company on Tuesday post market hours. Order inflows remained strong but margins came below analysts estimates.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) share price declined 5% in the morning trades on Wednesday. Larsen & Toubro had reported its October- December' 2023 (Q3) quarterly earnings performance on Tuesday post the market hours.
