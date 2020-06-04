Shares of Larsen & Toubro were down -0.75% at 10:48 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded -0.75% lower at ₹954.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,33,931.30 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.11% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE Industrials was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, JINDALSAW rose 1.99%, and NCC rose 1.52%.

At day's low, Larsen & Toubro shares fell as much as -1.42% to ₹947.55, after opening at ₹962.00. Larsen & Toubro shares had closed at ₹961.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹947.55 to ₹968.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Larsen & Toubro shares had a 52-week high of ₹1591.6 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹661.05 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Larsen & Toubro shares have traded in a range of ₹791.55 to ₹973.85 while in the last week, between ₹893.00 to ₹973.85. 0.47 Lakh shares of Larsen & Toubro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Larsen & Toubro had posted standalone revenues of ₹19885.26 crore and profits of ₹1343.5 crore.

