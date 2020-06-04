Subscribe
Larsen & Toubro share price down 0.75% at 10:48 today
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were down -0.75% at 10:48 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Larsen & Toubro share price down 0.75% at 10:48 today

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE Industrials was up 0.3%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were down -0.75% at 10:48 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded -0.75% lower at 954.00, giving it a market capitalization of 1,33,931.30 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.11% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE Industrials was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, JINDALSAW rose 1.99%, and NCC rose 1.52%.

At day's low, Larsen & Toubro shares fell as much as -1.42% to 947.55, after opening at 962.00. Larsen & Toubro shares had closed at 961.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 947.55 to 968.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Larsen & Toubro shares had a 52-week high of 1591.6 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of 661.05 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Larsen & Toubro shares have traded in a range of 791.55 to 973.85 while in the last week, between 893.00 to 973.85. 0.47 Lakh shares of Larsen & Toubro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Larsen & Toubro had posted standalone revenues of 19885.26 crore and profits of 1343.5 crore.

