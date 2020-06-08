Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up +0.85% at 10:47 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded +0.85% higher at ₹963.40, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,35,250.96 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.33% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Industrials was up 1.7%. Among related stocks, JINDALSAW rose 3.5%, and NCC rose 6.6%.

At day's high, Larsen & Toubro shares rose as much as 4.16% to ₹995.00, after opening at ₹976.00. Larsen & Toubro shares had closed at ₹955.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹960.05 to ₹995.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Larsen & Toubro shares had a 52-week high of ₹1591.6 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹661.05 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Larsen & Toubro shares have traded in a range of ₹791.55 to ₹995.00 while in the last week, between ₹913.35 to ₹995.00. 1.89 Lakh shares of Larsen & Toubro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Larsen & Toubro had posted standalone revenues of ₹27252.75 crore and profits of ₹2254.64 crore.

