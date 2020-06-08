Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Larsen & Toubro share price up 0.85% at 10:47 today
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up +0.85% at 10:47 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Larsen & Toubro share price up 0.85% at 10:47 today

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.33% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up +0.85% at 10:47 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded +0.85% higher at 963.40, giving it a market capitalization of 1,35,250.96 crore.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up +0.85% at 10:47 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded +0.85% higher at 963.40, giving it a market capitalization of 1,35,250.96 crore.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.33% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Industrials was up 1.7%. Among related stocks, JINDALSAW rose 3.5%, and NCC rose 6.6%.

At day's high, Larsen & Toubro shares rose as much as 4.16% to 995.00, after opening at 976.00. Larsen & Toubro shares had closed at 955.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 960.05 to 995.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Larsen & Toubro shares had a 52-week high of 1591.6 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of 661.05 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Larsen & Toubro shares have traded in a range of 791.55 to 995.00 while in the last week, between 913.35 to 995.00. 1.89 Lakh shares of Larsen & Toubro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Larsen & Toubro had posted standalone revenues of 27252.75 crore and profits of 2254.64 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated