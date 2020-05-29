Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up +1.61% at 10:49 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded +1.61% higher at ₹917.60, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,28,779.02 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.25% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.21%.

The S&P BSE Industrials was up 0.7%. Among related stocks, JINDALSAW rose 2.11%, and NCC rose 1.49%.

At day's high, Larsen & Toubro shares rose as much as 2.32% to ₹924.00, after opening at ₹897.50. Larsen & Toubro shares had closed at ₹903.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹893.00 to ₹924.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Larsen & Toubro shares had a 52-week high of ₹1591.6 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹661.05 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Larsen & Toubro shares have traded in a range of ₹791.55 to ₹924.00 while in the last week, between ₹820.00 to ₹924.00. 1.25 Lakh shares of Larsen & Toubro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Larsen & Toubro had posted standalone revenues of ₹19885.26 crore and profits of ₹1343.5 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via