Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up +1.75% at 14:49 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded +1.75% higher at ₹944.40, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,32,583.56 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.42% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Industrials was up 1.7%. Among related stocks, JINDALSAW rose 5.79%, and NCC rose 5.27%.

At day's high, Larsen & Toubro shares rose as much as 2.62% to ₹952.50, after opening at ₹930.00. Larsen & Toubro shares had closed at ₹928.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹913.35 to ₹952.50 on BSE.

On BSE, Larsen & Toubro shares had a 52-week high of ₹1591.6 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹661.05 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Larsen & Toubro shares have traded in a range of ₹791.55 to ₹973.85 while in the last week, between ₹827.00 to ₹973.85. 2.54 Lakh shares of Larsen & Toubro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Larsen & Toubro had posted standalone revenues of ₹19885.26 crore and profits of ₹1343.5 crore.

