Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up +2.42% at 09:50 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded +2.42% higher at ₹953.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,33,861.10 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Industrials was up 1.3%. Among related stocks, JINDALSAW rose 5.93%, and NCC rose 3.33%.

At day's high, Larsen & Toubro shares rose as much as 2.81% to ₹957.15, after opening at ₹937.50. Larsen & Toubro shares had closed at ₹931.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹937.50 to ₹957.15 on BSE.

On BSE, Larsen & Toubro shares had a 52-week high of ₹1591.6 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹661.05 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Larsen & Toubro shares have traded in a range of ₹791.55 to ₹973.85 while in the last week, between ₹913.35 to ₹973.85. 0.58 Lakh shares of Larsen & Toubro were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Larsen & Toubro had posted standalone revenues of ₹19885.26 crore and profits of ₹1343.5 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via