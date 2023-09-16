L&T buyback opens next week. Date, ratio, price, other details in five points2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST
L&T buyback price: Floor price of the offer has been fixed at ₹3,200 apiece, around 10% higher from LT share price today
L&T buyback: The engineering and infrastructure coglomerate Larsen & Turbo (L&T) has declared buyback of shares that will open on 18th September 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. This Larsen & Turbo buyback of shares will remain open till 25th September 2023. In its letter of offer shared on Indian stock market exchanges, Larsen & Turbo declared share buyback through tender route at a floor price of ₹3,200 apiece. LT share price today is around ₹2,906 apiece on NSE, which means Larsen & Turbo buyback price will be available at a premium of around 10 per cent when the buyback offer opens on Monday next week.
