L&T buyback opens next week. Date, ratio, price, other details in five points

L&T buyback: The engineering and infrastructure coglomerate Larsen & Turbo (L&T) has declared buyback of shares that will open on 18th September 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. This Larsen & Turbo buyback of shares will remain open till 25th September 2023. In its letter of offer shared on Indian stock market exchanges, Larsen & Turbo declared share buyback through tender route at a floor price of ₹3,200 apiece. LT share price today is around ₹2,906 apiece on NSE, which means Larsen & Turbo buyback price will be available at a premium of around 10 per cent when the buyback offer opens on Monday next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of the company has fixed buyback ratio at 9:38 for small shareholders whereas Larsen & Turbo buyback ratio for general category of all kinds of shareholders has been fixed at 11:574.

In this Larsen & Turbo buyback offer, the engineering and infrastructure coglomerate aims to buy 31,250,000 company shares through tender route, which amounts up to ₹10,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on L&T buyback acceptance ratio, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, "Predicting the exact acceptance ratio for Larsen and Toubro's (L&T) buyback offer with certainty is a difficult task due to various influential factors, notably the market price of L&T shares when the buyback commences. Nonetheless, an assessment in light of prevailing market sentiment and L&T's robust growth prospects suggests that shareholder participation may not be as extensive. Additionally, it's worth noting that the premium offered by the company is not so enticing, potentially resulting in an estimated acceptance ratio of approximately 35-40%."

Sugandha went on to add that anticipated acceptance ratio is closely tied to individual shareholder decisions, which can vary widely. Some investors may opt to take part in the buyback, while others might choose to retain their L&T shares. These decisions are influenced by diverse factors including personal financial needs, specific investment objectives, and individual risk tolerance levels.

Important Larsen & Turbo buyback details Here we list out five key details in regard to Larsen & Turbo buyback 2023: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] L&T buyback price: The engineering and infrastructure coglomerate has declared Larsen & Turbo buyback price at ₹3,200 apiece, which is around 10 per cent higher from LT share price of ₹2,906 apiece.

2] L&T buyback ratio: The board of directors of the company has fixed buyback ratio at 9:38 for small shareholders whereas Larsen & Turbo buyback ratio for general category of all kinds of shareholders has been fixed at 11:574.

3] L&T buyback date: The buyback of shares will open on 18th September 2023 and it will remain open till 25th September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] L&T buyback acceptance ratio: The acceptance ratio is expected to be around 35 per cent to 40 per cent.

5] L&T buyback size: The company aims to buy up to 31,250,000 LT shares via tender route, which amounts up to ₹10,000 crore.