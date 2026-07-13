Laser Power & Infra IPO: Issue booked 41 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see strong demand

The IPO of Laser Power & Infra Ltd. attracted strong demand on the final day of bidding, led by robust institutional participation, with the issue being oversubscribed more than 40 times.
All investor categories witnessed healthy participation. The non-institutional investors (NII) portion was oversubscribed 45 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 97.25 times. The retail investors' quota also attracted strong demand, with subscriptions reaching 6.95 times.
Overall, the IPO received bids for 99.63 crore shares against 2.42 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 41 times.
The IPO size is ₹742 crore, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹200 crore by the existing promoters. The issue price band has been fixed at ₹203-214 per equity share with a face value of ₹5.
Tentatively, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, July 14. The company is likely to initiate refunds on Wednesday, July 15, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on the same day. The shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 16.
As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Laser Power & Infra stood at ₹45 per share, indicating the stock could list above its issue price. Based on the prevailing GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price works out to around ₹259 per share, implying a premium of nearly 21%.
The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for an investment decision.
Laser Power & Infra manufactures power cables, conductors, and other transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment from its three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, which together have an installed capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes.
In addition to manufacturing, the company executes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, including rural electrification, power distribution infrastructure, and substations. In FY26, the manufacturing segment contributed 73% of total revenue, while the EPC business accounted for the remaining 27%.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.