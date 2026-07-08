Laser Power & Infra raises ₹222 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Laser Power & Infra Limited, an integrated manufacturer of power cables and conductors, has raised ₹222 crore from anchor investors at ₹214 per equity share, as per an exchange filing.
Some of the key anchor investors who were allocated shares are Nippon Life MF, HDFC MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Mirae MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Bandhan MF, Edelweiss MF, Bank of India MF, 3P India Equity Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Societe Generale, Buoyant Capital AIF, Sanshi Fund, and SageOne.
Out of the total allocation of 10,401,867 equity shares to the anchor investors, 7,663,390 equity shares (i.e., 73.67% of the total allocation to anchor investors) were allocated to 8 domestic mutual funds applying through 12 schemes.
The Goel family-promoted, Kolkata-based company aims to raise ₹742 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹200 crore by the existing promoters.
The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹203-214 per equity share with a face value of ₹5. The issue will open for subscription on Thursday, July 9, and close on Monday, July 13.
The IPO lot size has been fixed at 70 equity shares, and bids can be placed in multiples of 70 shares thereafter.
The company has reserved up to 50% of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for retail investors.
Tentatively, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, July 14. The company is likely to initiate refunds on Wednesday, July 15, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on the same day. The shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 16.
Laser Power & Infra manufactures power cables, conductors, and other transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment from its three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, which together have an installed capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes.
In addition to manufacturing, the company executes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, including rural electrification, power distribution infrastructure, and substations. In FY26, the manufacturing segment contributed 73% of total revenue, while the EPC business accounted for the remaining 27%.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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