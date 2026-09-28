Last call for September dividend eligibility! Buy these 3 stocks - Amount per share, record date for payout | Check list

Shares of three companies, i.e. Leo Dryfruits & Spices Training, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Saraswatee Saree Depot Limited will remain in focus due to their upcoming dividend record dates.

With just three days left in September, investors have the last chance to qualify for dividend paying stocks before the beginning of October. Here are all the details about the upcoming dividend record dates and their last date to qualify.

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Last chance to buy today before record date Leo Dry Fruits & Spices Trading Limited has fixed Tuesday, September 29 as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. As India follows the T+1 settlement cycle, Monday, September 28, is effectively the last date to buy the stock and qualify for the payout. The company’s board of directors has approved ₹0.50 per equity share dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

September 30 dividend record date alert

SAIL dividend SAIL has announced ₹2.35 per equity share dividend for FY26. The metal company has fixed Wednesday, September 30, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Which effectively makes Tuesday, as the last date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout.

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Saraswati Saree and Depot dividend The company has announced ₹3 per equity share dividend payout. It has fixed Wednesday, September 30 as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Hence, investors must own the stock either today or on Tuesday to become eligible for the payout.

Dividend record date alert | Full list

Company Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd 29 Sep 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. 0.50 29 Sep 2026 Steel Authority of India Ltd 30 Sep 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. 2.35 30 Sep 2026 Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd 30 Sep 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. 3 30 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile during Monday, September 28. Nift 50 opened below 23,000 on Monday, for the first time since April 7, 2026. Earlier, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended for the seventh consecutive week, for the first time since COVID pandemic. Nifty IT emerged as the biggest laggard with more than 2% weekly decline.

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“The index has formed a small bullish candle following a strong bearish candle, indicating absorption of selling pressure and rejection of lower levels. The formation suggests near-term consolidation after previous session sharp decline,” commented Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking on Nifty 50 outlook for today.

“The ongoing pullback recovery indicates a breather after the recent decline. As long as the index holds above Friday’s low of 23,020, the recovery can extend towards the 23,281–23,350 zone, which coincides with the Thursday gap-down area and is likely to act as immediate resistance,” the expert added.