Last day for dividend eligibility - Amount, record and payment date for Zee, Power Mech, Valiant, others | List

Stock in focus today: Shares of TVS Srichakra Limited, Apex Frozen Foods Limited, Valiant Communications Limited, etc are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest on Wednesday, September 9, due to corporate action timeline. Today is the last day for investors to qualify for these stocks' scheduled dividend payout.

Last date to buy stocks for dividend A total of 18 companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, September 10, 2026, including Apex Frozen Foods, Chemcrux Enterprises Limited, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Elnet Technologies, Linc Limited, Ganesha Ecosphere Limited, Power Mech Projects, Valiant Communications, etc.

These companies have fixed Thursday, September 10 as the dividend record date. As the Indian stock market functions under the T+1 settlement cycle, that’s why September 9, is effectively the last trading day to buy and qualify for the corporate action. Investors must own these stocks during Wednesday’s trading session to become eligible for the payout.

TVS Srichakra Dividend Record Date TVS Srichakra board had announced a final dividend of ₹37.8 per share with a face value of ₹10 each. The company has fixed September 10 as the record date. Shares of TVS Srichakra opened lower during Wednesday’s trading session. The stock was trading 0.17% lower at ₹5324.50 per share at 9:21 am on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,077 crore.

Apex Frozen Foods Dividend Apex Frozen Foods board had announced a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share with a face value of ₹10 each. Apex Frozen Foods share price was trading 1.14% lower at ₹379.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,187.34 crore at 9:30 am on BSE on Wednesday.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited The board of directors had approved a final dividend of ₹2 per share with a face value of Re 1 each. ZEEL stock was trading 0.73% lower at ₹85.7 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹8,231.65 crore at 9:30 am.

Full List Of Stocks To Trade Ex-Dividend on September 10

Company Name Purpose Record Date TVS Srichakra Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 37.8 10 Sep 2026 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5 10 Sep 2026 Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1 10 Sep 2026 DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.27 10 Sep 2026 Elnet Technologies Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2 10 Sep 2026 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 3.5 10 Sep 2026 Linc Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 10 Sep 2026 M & B Engineering Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1. 10 Sep 2026 Power Mech Projects Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 10 Sep 2026 Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.50 10 Sep 2026 Sicagen India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1 10 Sep 2026 Valiant Communications Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 10 Sep 2026 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2 10 Sep 2026 Grauer & Weil India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5 10 Sep 2026 Harshdeep Hortico Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.25 10 Sep 2026 Indoco Remedies Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.20 10 Sep 2026 Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.60 10 Sep 2026 JMJ Fintech Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.15 10 Sep 2026

Indian Stock Market Today The Indian stock market opened lower on Wednesday, after seeing heightened volatility in the first half of the week. Nifty opened above 23,500 today and was trading flat at 23,513.7 at 9:34 am on Wednesday, BSE Sensex was down 0.68%. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services continued to remain under pressure with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBIN, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, emerging as the top laggards.