Last day for dividend eligibility - Amount, record and payment date for Zee, Power Mech, Valiant, others | List

Shares of TVS Srichakra, Apex Frozen Foods, and 16 more stocks are likely to attract heightened investors interest as September 9 marks the last day to buy shares for dividend eligibility.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated9 Sep 2026, 09:46 AM IST
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Nearly 18 stocks are set to trade ex-date on Thursday, making Wednesday, September 9, as the last date to buy these stocks to qualify for dividend
Nearly 18 stocks are set to trade ex-date on Thursday, making Wednesday, September 9, as the last date to buy these stocks to qualify for dividend(Pexels)

Stock in focus today: Shares of TVS Srichakra Limited, Apex Frozen Foods Limited, Valiant Communications Limited, etc are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest on Wednesday, September 9, due to corporate action timeline. Today is the last day for investors to qualify for these stocks' scheduled dividend payout.

Last date to buy stocks for dividend

A total of 18 companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, September 10, 2026, including Apex Frozen Foods, Chemcrux Enterprises Limited, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Elnet Technologies, Linc Limited, Ganesha Ecosphere Limited, Power Mech Projects, Valiant Communications, etc.

These companies have fixed Thursday, September 10 as the dividend record date. As the Indian stock market functions under the T+1 settlement cycle, that’s why September 9, is effectively the last trading day to buy and qualify for the corporate action. Investors must own these stocks during Wednesday’s trading session to become eligible for the payout.

TVS Srichakra Dividend Record Date

TVS Srichakra board had announced a final dividend of 37.8 per share with a face value of 10 each. The company has fixed September 10 as the record date. Shares of TVS Srichakra opened lower during Wednesday’s trading session. The stock was trading 0.17% lower at 5324.50 per share at 9:21 am on BSE with a market capitalisation of 4,077 crore.

Apex Frozen Foods Dividend

Apex Frozen Foods board had announced a final dividend of 2.5 per share with a face value of 10 each. Apex Frozen Foods share price was trading 1.14% lower at 379.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,187.34 crore at 9:30 am on BSE on Wednesday.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

The board of directors had approved a final dividend of 2 per share with a face value of Re 1 each. ZEEL stock was trading 0.73% lower at 85.7 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 8,231.65 crore at 9:30 am.

Full List Of Stocks To Trade Ex-Dividend on September 10

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
TVS Srichakra LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 37.810 Sep 2026
Apex Frozen Foods LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.510 Sep 2026
Chemcrux Enterprises LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 110 Sep 2026
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.2710 Sep 2026
Elnet Technologies LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 210 Sep 2026
Ganesha Ecosphere LtdDividend - Rs. - 3.510 Sep 2026
Linc LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.5010 Sep 2026
M & B Engineering LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.10 Sep 2026
Power Mech Projects LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.5010 Sep 2026
Radiant Cash Management Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.5010 Sep 2026
Sicagen India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 110 Sep 2026
Valiant Communications LtdDividend - Rs. - 1.5010 Sep 2026
Zee Entertainment Enterprises LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 210 Sep 2026
Grauer & Weil India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.510 Sep 2026
Harshdeep Hortico LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.2510 Sep 2026
Indoco Remedies LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.2010 Sep 2026
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.6010 Sep 2026
JMJ Fintech LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.1510 Sep 2026

Indian Stock Market Today

The Indian stock market opened lower on Wednesday, after seeing heightened volatility in the first half of the week. Nifty opened above 23,500 today and was trading flat at 23,513.7 at 9:34 am on Wednesday, BSE Sensex was down 0.68%. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services continued to remain under pressure with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBIN, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, emerging as the top laggards.

Max Health, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, NTPC, Apollo Hospital were among the top gainers on Nifty 50, whereas, HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel were among the top laggards.

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