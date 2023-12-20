Last day to apply for Motisons Jewellers IPO; should you subscribe?
The ₹151 crore IPO of Motisons Jewellers was subscribed by 51.50 times on the second day of bidding. The company's shares in the grey market are trading at ₹100 on the final day, indicating a 181% premium over the IPO price at listing.
The ₹151 crore IPO of Motisons Jewellers was opened on Monday (December 18) and is set to conclude today (December 20). The initial two days of bidding witnessed an extraordinary response from investors. On the first day, the IPO was subscribed by an impressive 15.02 times, garnering a stellar response from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). This robust demand continued into the second day of bidding, resulting in an overall subscription rate of 51.50 times.
