Last day to buy Tata Group company Trent shares ahead of its first-ever bonus issue record date; do you own?

Trent bonus issue: Today is the last day to buy shares of Tata Group retailer Trent, which has fixed June 4 as the record date for the company's maiden bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2.

With the record date falling on Thursday, today effectively marks the last opportunity for investors to purchase Trent shares and become eligible to receive the bonus shares.

To qualify for the bonus issue, investors must hold Trent shares in their demat accounts as of the record date. Under SEBI's T+1 settlement framework, shares purchased at least one trading day before the record date are credited to investors' demat accounts in time for eligibility. As a result, today is the final day for investors to buy the stock and ensure that the shares are reflected in their accounts by June 4.

All You Need to Know About Trent's First-Ever Bonus Issue Trent had announced the 1:2 bonus issue in April alongside its fourth-quarter earnings and a dividend declaration of ₹6 per share. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every two shares held on the record date.

As part of the corporate action, the company will issue nearly 17.77 crore equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Initially, Trent had earlier fixed May 29 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. However, the company later revised the record date to June 4.

The retailer plans to complete the allotment of bonus shares by June 21. For this purpose, it will capitalise ₹17.77 crore from its share premium account. As of March 31, 2026, Trent's share premium reserves available for capitalisation stood at ₹1,924.3 crore.

The bonus issue marks a significant milestone for the Westside and Zudio parent, as it is the first time the company has announced a bonus share issue.

A bonus issue involves issuing additional shares to existing shareholders without any additional cost. While the move increases the number of outstanding shares, it does not alter the company's market capitalisation. Such corporate actions are often viewed as a reflection of management's confidence in the business and can improve stock liquidity and affordability for retail investors.

Trent Dividend, Q4 Results Along with the bonus issue announcement, Trent had also declared a dividend of ₹6 per share. The company fixed June 10, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

"The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the Record Date as Wednesday, 10th June 2026, for payment of dividend, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM. If the dividend on equity shares, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the forthcoming AGM, such dividend will be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable, on or after Friday, 26th June 2026," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Previously, Trent declared a dividend of ₹5 per equity share in June 2025, ₹3.20 per share in May 2024 and ₹2.20 per share in May 2023. The company had also undertaken a stock split in the ratio of 10:1 in 2016.

For the quarter ended March 2026, Trent reported a consolidated net profit of ₹413.10 crore, up 32.57% from ₹311.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 19.23% to ₹5,027.99 crore from ₹4,216.94 crore a year earlier.

The company reported EBITDA of ₹653 crore for the quarter and ₹2,702 crore for FY26, translating into EBITDA growth of 44% year-on-year in Q4 and 25% for the full financial year.

Commenting on the results, Chairman Noel N Tata said the company delivered a resilient performance during FY26 despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. He noted that steady consumer demand, strong execution, a differentiated product portfolio and an expanding brand ecosystem continued to support revenue growth and margin expansion.

Trent Stock performance Despite its strong long-term track record, Trent shares have corrected more than 25% over the past one year. The stock is down over 2% so far in 2026. However, it has generated returns of more than 388% over five years.

The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹6,259 in June 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹3,276.10 in March 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, promoters and promoter group entities held a 37% stake in Trent, while public shareholders owned the remaining 63%. Among promoter entities, Tata Sons held more than 32%, while Tata Investment Corporation owned slightly over 4%.