Last day to tender! Bajaj Auto buyback worth ₹5,633 crore closes today: Key details and should you participate?

Bajaj Auto buyback: Today is the last opportunity for eligible Bajaj Auto shareholders to participate in the company's ₹5,633 crore share buyback and tender their shares at ₹12,000 apiece, around 20% higher than the stock's previous closing price.

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The two-wheeler manufacturer launched the buyback on July 1 and plans to repurchase 46.94 lakh equity shares, representing 1.68% of its total paid-up share capital. The record date for determining eligible shareholders was June 24.

Under the Bajaj Auto buyback, shareholders in the reserved category for small shareholders are entitled to tender 17 equity shares for every 61 equity shares held as of the record date. For shareholders in the general category, the entitlement is 17 equity shares for every 525 equity shares held on June 24.

A share buyback is a corporate action through which a company repurchases its own shares from existing shareholders, generally at a premium to the prevailing market price to encourage participation. Bajaj Auto has said that its promoters and promoter group have indicated that they will not participate in the buyback.

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The company said its healthy business growth, strong cash generation and robust balance sheet give it the flexibility to reward shareholders while retaining adequate capital to fund future growth and investment opportunities.

"The buyback reinforces the company's commitment to its shareholders by returning surplus cash to them in an effective and efficient manner, and is expected to improve its earnings per share and return on equity," Bajaj Auto said.

Should you participate? Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, believes that for retail shareholders already holding the stock, the reserved-category mechanics make participation a useful arithmetic exercise even after tax.

"On the business itself, Bajaj Auto operates at the discretionary end of two-wheelers with a strong export franchise, an improving Chetak EV trajectory, and premium partnerships with KTM and Triumph supporting the long-cycle story. The stock-specific call belongs to personal portfolio fit," Dasani said.

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Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said investors may consider participating in the buyback as it offers an attractive opportunity to generate healthy returns. He noted that the buyback enables shareholders to tender their shares at a premium to the prevailing market price, potentially resulting in meaningful gains.

"For eligible investors, the buyback can be a rewarding proposition, particularly given Bajaj Auto's strong fundamentals and consistent track record of creating shareholder value. However, investors should also assess factors such as acceptance ratio and market conditions before making a decision," Ojha said.

Buyback details and how to participate Eligible Bajaj Auto shareholders can participate in the buyback by placing a bid through a stockbroker registered with either the BSE or the NSE using the dedicated buyback window available on the stock exchanges.

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According to the buyback schedule, the registrar will complete the verification of tendered shares by July 10, 2026. The final acceptance or rejection of shares tendered under the buyback will be communicated to the stock exchanges by July 13, 2026.

Following the completion of the process, Bajaj Auto will return the unaccepted shares by July 14, 2026, in line with the timeline disclosed by the company in its exchange filing.

Bajaj Auto share price The stock has gained 1.5% to its day's high of ₹10,188.80 on BSE. It has hit its 52-week high of ₹10,834.95 in May 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹7,879.45 in August 2025.

The auto stock has lost 2% in the last 1 month; however, it has risen 12% in 3 months, 3.5% in 6 months and 20% in 1 year.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.