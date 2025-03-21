A number of stocks, such as Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, Softrak Venture Investment will trade ex-split today. Investors should monitor these corporate actions closely, as they can influence stock prices and trading volumes. Each of these companies has conducted a share split, reducing the face value from ₹10 to Re 1, which makes shares more accessible for retail investors and enhances market liquidity.

The record date for the sub-division of equity shares, as approved by the shareholders, is set for March 21, 2025. According to the T+1 settlement process, investors who purchased shares of Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, and Softrak Venture Investment the day before the record date will have their names included among the eligible shareholders to benefit from the stock split.

Stock Split Details Last Mile Enterprises Establishing the allocation of equity shareholders for the reason of subdividing or splitting the current equity shares of the company, in which 1 equity share with a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, will be divided into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, fully paid-up.

According to Trendlyne, Last Mile Enterprises has executed a face value split once since March 21, 2025. In 2025, Last Mile Enterprises last reduced the face value of its shares from ₹10 to Re 1. The shares have been trading on an ex-split basis starting from March 21, 2025.

Optimus Finance According to the filing, the entitlement/eligibility of equity shareholders will be assessed for the subdivision/split of one existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 each that is fully paid up into ten fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals According to the filing, the equity shares of Re 1 each for the company will be valid for trades executed on and after the ex-date, which is March 21. Shukra Pharmaceuticals has undertaken one split of the face value since March 21, 2025. In 2025, Shukra Pharmaceuticals last reduced the face value of its shares from ₹10 to Re 1. The shares have been trading on an ex-split basis since March 21, 2025.

Softrak Venture Investment According to the filing, the equity shares have been subdivided from ₹10 to Re 1. Based on Trendlyne data, Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. has undergone a split of its face value once since March 21, 2025. The most recent split occurred in 2025, when the company reduced the face value of its shares from ₹10 to Re 1. The shares have been trading on an ex-split basis since March 21, 2025.