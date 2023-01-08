Last year investing seemed easy. Not anymore
All of the simple signals have disappeared
Sometimes investing seems easy. Not the business of actually making money—that is always hard. But there are times when the market makes it easy to have a strong view and decide where to put money.
Last year was one of those times but, for both bulls and bears, the certainties are gone. Stocks started 2022 overvalued thanks to the overconfidence of the bulls, providing the simplest of signals to the bears. Bonds started last year having willfully ignored runaway inflation and the necessity of the Federal Reserve’s belated reaction. When both bonds and stocks went into a strong (downward) trend, it was easy for traders, too, as markets switched from paying no attention to inflation to focusing on it to the exclusion of all else. Good news on the economy was bad news for stocks and bonds, because it meant more inflation and higher interest rates.
Investing is hard again, because the simple signals are gone. Stock valuations as measured by price to 12-month-forward earnings are back down close to their long-run average. Bond yields are up from stupidly low levels, but the 10-year yield remains well below the 4% reached in autumn. The moves in both have been big, but neither one is cheap by historical standards. Bubbles in speculative technology, clean energy and cannabis stocks as well as cryptocurrencies have deflated.
The market doesn’t trade exclusively on the outlook for inflation anymore, either. The Fed’s rate increases still matter, as they always do, but after a year when the policy direction was obvious, there is now plenty of room for disagreement about what the Fed should do, what it will do, and when. Recession is a widely discussed threat to earnings again, but how big a threat remains unclear. Good news on the economy can still be bad news for investors, because it means higher interest rates. But now good news on the economy can also be good news for investors, because it means a recession is less likely.
Last week brought further evidence of the confusion being sown by economic data: The jobs market is still incredibly strong, while industry is struggling. On Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management’s monthly report showed manufacturing weakened again in December and was the weakest since May 2020, with new orders falling fast. Meanwhile, ISM’s employment index actually rose, backed up by Friday’s better-than-expected payroll figures, and the unemployment rate is now equal to the lowest since 1969. Adding to the puzzle, wage growth was unexpectedly weak—while a separate ISM report on services showed contraction for December, below the worst forecast of economists polled by Reuters.
This is compatible with a recession later this year, as unemployment typically rises a lot only after a recession starts. But it could also be that the economy will be fine as labor-hoarding supports the hot jobs market at the expense of profit margins, leading to weaker growth but no recession. Which outcome materializes matters a lot—but it is hard to have confidence in predicting either outcome.
Even investor sentiment is puzzling. There was much buying of put options to protect against falling stock prices over the holidays, pushing the ratio of puts to bullish calls to a record high, and suggesting a lot of fear (usually a good time to buy). But surveys of investors find them cautious, rather than panicky, and sentiment gauges—such as Citigroup‘s Levkovich index—that combine multiple measures are neutral as is the VIX, a measure of implied stock volatility.
It might be time for investors to return to the old thinking. After three years of everything being extreme, things are finally returning to normal. We’ve been conditioned by recent events to expect gigantic swings in government policy, demand, supply, inflation and interest rates, bringing clear indicators for the direction of asset prices. Now we have to get used to moderation again and the continual uncertainty it brings to investing.
Sure, it matters—especially to this year’s earnings—whether or not there is a recession. Sure, whether the Fed starts cutting rates in late summer or waits until next year matters. And sure, whether inflation turns out to be sticky or not matters. But we don’t have to worry about missing out on a bubble or about a bubble bursting, a pandemic or the danger of a depression. Things are getting back to normal, and that is good.