Late Ashwani Gujral picked SBI stock as good bet in both cash and F&O market amid Adani saga. Here's what he said!
- Just few days ago, Gujral said, SBI with only ₹27,000 crore of exposure in Adani Group, which is less than 1%, dropped by at least ₹100, whereas the bank's profit of one-year, is even more, higher than the exposure amount. The bank also has collateral.
Renowned technical analyst Ashwani Gujral is no more amidst us, but his expertise in the stock market will be dearly missed. Gujral died at the age of 52 on Monday. He was widely famous for his technical analysis in equity, derivates and other market. Apart from appearing on known media houses to share his expertise, Gujral would also use the Youtube platform to share his opinion on stocks, F&Os, and the overall market.
