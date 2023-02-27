Also, maintaining a 'Buy' rating on SBI, Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher earlier said, "while Adani group exposure is 0.88% of total loans, same is below large exposure framework (LEF) and till date there have been no issues on loan repayment or servicing. Loans are extended against operating businesses and assets that generate cash. Payments relating to loans sanctioned for under-construction projects are being made on schedule. No finance has been extended against the promoter’s equity. On opex, wage revision would be provided for 36 months with a 10-12% rise which would translate to Rs5.0bn per month."