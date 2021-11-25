"Outsourced analytics companies have faced issues in terms of scaling revenue beyond the $50 mn threshold. So, it is easy to grow to a certain limit but difficult to scale beyond that and we have seen that happen with MuSigma & Fractal Analytics. We believe Latentview is also going through this given that the revenue growth has been flat over the last 3 years. So it is very important for us to start seeing some growth before we think of investing," said Ujjawal Kumar, Research Analyst, Green Portfolio.