Latent View makes dream debut at Dalal Street. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on Latent View share price listing; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "It is another stellar listing after a disappointment from Paytm that Indicates the market is ready and has an appetite to reward quality IPOs. The Latent view is a data analytics company and this industry is likely to grow by 18-20 per cent for the next 3 years. The strong part of the company is that it will be one of its kinds among listed companies, experienced management, and quality corporate governance practices. It has a strong client base from fortune 500 but there is concentration risk because 55 per cent of its revenue comes from the top 5 clients. Revenue growth has been muted for this company however it has a strong margin with more than 20 per cent ROE. The overall outlook is bullish but the valuations look expensive after a strong listing."