Latent View makes dream debut at Dalal Street. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Latent View share listing: Long-term investors should hold the counter while those who played for listing gain should keep a stop loss at ₹490 per share levels, believe stock market experts
Latent View shares today made a dream debut at Indian stock market. The public issue listed at ₹512.20 on NSE against its upper price band of ₹197, delivering around 160 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders who got Latent View Analytics shares through allotment process. According to stock market experts, long-term investors should remain invested in the counter whereas those who invested for listing gain should book profit now.
Speaking on Latent View share price listing; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "It is another stellar listing after a disappointment from Paytm that Indicates the market is ready and has an appetite to reward quality IPOs. The Latent view is a data analytics company and this industry is likely to grow by 18-20 per cent for the next 3 years. The strong part of the company is that it will be one of its kinds among listed companies, experienced management, and quality corporate governance practices. It has a strong client base from fortune 500 but there is concentration risk because 55 per cent of its revenue comes from the top 5 clients. Revenue growth has been muted for this company however it has a strong margin with more than 20 per cent ROE. The overall outlook is bullish but the valuations look expensive after a strong listing."
Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said that long-term investors should hold Latent View shares in their portfolio while those who played for listing gain should keep a stop loss at ₹490 per share levels.
Advising long-term investors to hold Latent View shares; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "Those investors, who got the allotment can put a stop loss of ₹450 and hold the stock with a long-term view, while the new investors should look for a dip to buy the stock. It is the first of its kind to get listed in the Indian stock market with no apple to apple peers. So it has a first-mover advantage which is backed by strong management and fundamentals with increasing margins. There is a risk of revenue concentration and the revenue growth has been muted in the last three years. However, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15-20 per cent in the next 3 years which will aid the company's revenue."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.