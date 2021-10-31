Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LatentView Analytics' IPO to open on 9 November, close on 11 November

LatentView Analytics' IPO to open on 9 November, close on 11 November

For FY21, the total income of LatentView Analytics stood at 326.71 crore against 329.67 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at 91.46 crore versus 72.85 crore last year.
2 min read . 10:41 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 474 crore and an offer for sale of up to 126 crore by its existing shareholder and promoters

MUMBAI : The initial public offering (IPO) of LatentView Analytics Ltd, a global digital analytics firm, will open on 9 November for subscription and close on 11 November. The firm plans to list on 22 November.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 474 crore and an offer for sale of up to 126 crore by its existing shareholder and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to 60.15 crore by Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman, up to 23.52 crore by Gopinath Koteeswaran, up to 35 crore by Ramesh Hariharan, up to 3.87 crore by Subramanian Ramachandran, up to 1.19 crore by Divya Balakrishnan, up to 1.15 crore by Rajkumar Kaliyaperumal, and up to 73.50 lakh by Priya Balakrishnan.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, and Haitong Securities India are the lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from issue worth 147.90 crore will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives; 82.40 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements of its material arm LatentView Analytics Corp and 130 crore for investment in its arm to augment its capital base for future growth.

The firm is among the leading pure-play data analytics companies in India and has emerged as one of the most trusted partners to several Fortune 500 companies in recent years. It provides services primarily to companies in technology, CPG and retail, industrials, and BFSI industries. It has a diversified client base of 45 active clients worldwide that it served in FY21, including 21 of the Fortune 500, three of the Fortune 1000.

The firm designs and engineers result-oriented analytics solutions for its clients that enable them to operate more efficiently by predicting outcomes that fuel digital transformation and sustainability. Its expertise in business analytics includes analytics with respect to customer profiling, targeted marketing, supply chain management, finance and risk management, and HR functions.

For FY21, its total income stood at 326.71 crore against 329.67 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at 91.46 crore versus 72.85 crore last year.

The firm classifies its business into consulting services (it involves understanding relevant business trends, challenges, and opportunities and preparing a roadmap of data and analytics initiatives that addresses them); data engineering (it is undertaken to design, architect and implement the data foundation required to undertake analytics); business analytics (it delivers analysis and insights for clients to take more accurate, timely and impactful decisions); and digital solutions (it develops these to automate business processes, predict trends, and generate actionable insights).

