Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 10, 2024 : Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US dollar; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — December 10

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
10 Dec 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US dollar; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — December 10
- Stock market today: The Nifty index has been consolidating near the 24,600-24,700 zone in the last two market sessions. The bias for the index remains cautiously positive, say experts.
10 Dec 2024, 06:12 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — December 10
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today — Dr. Lal PathLabs, HDFC Asset Management, and Steel Authority of India.
10 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: What’s behind the sudden 100% surge in this financial stock? Is there more to come?
- JM Financial is witnessing strong growth in its core businesses, such as investment banking and wealth management. While facing challenges in certain segments, the company is strategically restructuring and focusing on fee-based income, which could drive long-term value.
10 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 10 December
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 10 December.
10 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—10 December
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 10 December.
10 Dec 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Granules, RBL Bank among 4 stocks in F&O ban list on December 10
- Granules India, Manappuram Finance, PVR Inox, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 10.
10 Dec 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Three large-cap stocks breaking out on charts
- Three stocks are well-positioned to leverage strong technical patterns and robust fundamentals, making them worth watching in the coming months for potential significant price gains.
10 Dec 2024, 05:41 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 10
- Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Tuesday: Advanced Enzyme Technologies, NMDC, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam.
10 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Raamdeo Agrawal says he is going to make money on ‘bruised blue chip’ Asian Paints this time
- Veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal is banking on the ‘bruised blue chips’ theory of investing in quality, large companies when they go through a lean patch