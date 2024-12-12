Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Dec 12

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Dec 12
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Cartrade Tech, KEI Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Expleo Solutions, and Concord Biotech
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — Dec 12
- Stocks market today: Experts have recommended buying - Bank of India, MCX, RailTel Corp, RCF, and HDFC AMC
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IndiGo's 100% stock rally: What comes next?
- As IndiGo’s stock doubles, the focus shifts to sustainability of growth and its ability to navigate rising competition.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Granules, Hindustan Copper among 6 stocks in F&O ban list on December 12
- Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, PVR Inox, and RBL Bank are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 12.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today, December 12
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended Tata Communications, Jain Irrigation Systems, and IRFC for today.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—12 December
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Thursday, 12 December.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: These are India's fastest-growing space tech firms. Is it too late to get on board?
- We compiled a list of 18 stocks that got a boost when the government announced investments and allowed FDI in the space sector. Of these, we picked the three companies that reported the fastest revenue growth in the past five years.