Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 16, 2024 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 December 2024

16 Dec 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 16 December 2024
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Crisil, Aries Agro, PDS, ADF Foods, and Lumax Auto Technologies
16 Dec 2024, 07:03 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Asian markets to Bitcoin prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,780 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
16 Dec 2024, 06:16 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US dollar; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Dec 16
- Stock market today: The Nifty index is finding resistance near the 24,850 zone. The bias and sentiment for the index improved at the end of the week, experts say.
16 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Can this mid-cap company take the lead in the exploding $1.2 trillion wealth management business?
- India's wealth is booming, driving demand for wealth management. This mid-cap company, with its strong capital markets and growing wealth management businesses, is well-positioned to capitalize on this.
16 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 16 December
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 16 December.
16 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 16 December
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 16 December.
16 Dec 2024, 05:56 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: PVR Inox, RBL Bank, SAIL among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on December 16
- Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, PVR Inox, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Dec 16.
16 Dec 2024, 05:52 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 16
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends Tata Motors, HDFC Life Insurance Co., and State Bank of India.