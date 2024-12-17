Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024 : Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — 17 December

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
17 Dec 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — 17 December
Read the full story here
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today — Cummins India, DLF, and Coromandel International
17 Dec 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US dollar; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Dec 17
Read the full story here
- Stock market today: The Nifty index witnessed a sluggish movement with a gradual slide to end near the 24,700 zone. The bias and sentiment are maintained positive, experts say.
17 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: This company is profiting from India’s wealth boom in a massive way
Read the full story here
- 360 One is a niche wealth management player, well-positioned to benefit from the growing number of HNIs and UHNIs.
17 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 17 December
Read the full story here
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 17 December.
17 Dec 2024, 05:43 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium among 6 stocks in F&O ban list on December 17
Read the full story here
- Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 17.
17 Dec 2024, 05:38 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 17
Read the full story here
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — West Coast Paper Mills, Bharat Dynamics, and Thomas Cook India.
17 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 17 December
Read the full story here
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 17 December.