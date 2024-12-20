Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024 : Infosys, Wipro ADRs surge over 3% on NYSE after Accenture Q1 earnings beat Wall Street estimates

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Infosys, Wipro ADRs surge over 3% on NYSE after Accenture Q1 earnings beat Wall Street estimates
- Infosys ADR surged 3.58 per cent to $23.46 on the American stock exchange, while Wipro ADR last rose nearly 2.40 per cent to $2.7171.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Wall Street today: Dow rebounds 200 points after US Fed's hawkish cut, set to snap 10-day decline; Accenture up 6.5%
- Wall Street today: The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193.52 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 42,521.17, the S&P 500 rose 27.73 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 5,899.89.