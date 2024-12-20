Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024 : Infosys, Wipro ADRs surge over 3% on NYSE after Accenture Q1 earnings beat Wall Street estimates

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 02:23 AM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide