Fri Dec 20 2024 15:27:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.50 -1.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 724.10 -2.71%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,206.50 -1.96%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 333.25 -1.30%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.00 -2.14%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024 : Stock market crash: Sensex tanks 4000 this week. Can Nifty 50 save 23,250 support or more pain ahead?
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024 : Stock market crash: Sensex tanks 4000 this week. Can Nifty 50 save 23,250 support or more pain ahead?

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Latest news on December 21, 2024: Stock market outlook: According to experts, forming a strong Bearish candle on the weekly chart certainly showcases a turnaround move, with bounces seen as opportunities to exit longs. (Photo: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on December 21, 2024: Stock market outlook: According to experts, forming a strong Bearish candle on the weekly chart certainly showcases a turnaround move, with bounces seen as opportunities to exit longs. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
21 Dec 2024, 07:32:51 AM IST

Stock market crash: Sensex tanks 4000 this week. Can Nifty 50 save 23,250 support or more pain ahead?

  • Stock market crash: According to experts, the Nifty 50 index has slipped below 500-DEMA and the 50-stock index has crucial support at 23,250
