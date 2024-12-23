Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024 : Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US inflation to GST Council meet

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US inflation to GST Council meet
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,790 level, a premium of nearly 165 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 23 December 2024
- Stock Market Today- The benchmark Nifty 50 Index has closed below the 200-day SMA of 23800 and as long as it stays below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue, say experts
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—23 December
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for Monday, 23 December.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Microfinance mayhem: This MFI could have ‘going concern’ issues
- Fusion Finance faces chaos: 75% stock crash, covenant breaches, and GNPA at 9.4%. With ₹800 crore capital and Warburg Pincus' support, it hopes to survive the ongoing microfinance crisis.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: GST Council decisions likely to impact market; auto, insurance stocks to be in focus today, December 23
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a GST rate hike for second-hand automobiles, including electric vehicles, and deferred the decision on rate cuts on insurance premiums. As the stock market opens on Monday, December 23, insurance and auto stocks will remain in focus.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 23
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Data Patterns India, KEC International, and Titagarh Rail Systems.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, SAIL among 6 stocks in F&O ban list on December 23
- Bandhan Bank, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 23.