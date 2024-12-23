LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024 : Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US inflation to GST Council meet

6 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2024, 07:04 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide