Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 December 2024

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
24 Dec 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 December 2024
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Aster DM Healthcare, Raymond, Jubilant Ingrevia, Bajaj Healthcare, and Caplin Point Laboratories
24 Dec 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on December 24
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,762 level, a discount of 7 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
24 Dec 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street rally to US dollar
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,760 level, a discount of nearly 9 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
24 Dec 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy for short term: Swiggy, HEG, SBI Life among 6 stocks that may rise 12-24% in 3-4 weeks, say analysts
- Stocks to buy for short term: The Indian stock market ended a five-day decline, with the Nifty 50 rising 166 points to 23,753.45. Analysts recommend quality stocks for short-term gains, including SBI Life Insurance and KEC International, noting bullish patterns and potential price targets.
24 Dec 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 24 December 2024
- Stock Market Today: Above 23870, Nifty 50 index could extend the pullback towards the next resistance of 24065. while on the lower side support is close to 23500, said experts
24 Dec 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Granules India, RBL Bank among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on December 24
- Bandhan Bank, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 24.
24 Dec 2024, 06:19 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 24
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — BHEL, Torrent Power, and Jubilant FoodWorks.
24 Dec 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — December 24
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today — Lupin, Oberoi Realty, and HDFC Bank.
24 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 24 December
- Here are three stock recommendations by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 24 December.