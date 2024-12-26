Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 December 2024

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
26 Dec 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 26 December 2024
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Wockhardt, AMI Organics, METSL, Cartrade Tech, and Welspun Enterprises
26 Dec 2024, 07:03 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market holiday: UK, Hong Kong, Germany, France, among other major Asian, European markets closed today
- Stock market holiday: In Asia-Pacific, stock markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are closed for the Boxing Day holiday on December 26. Indonesian markets are shut for Christmas holiday today. Markets were also shut on December 25 for Christmas.
26 Dec 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 26 December 2024
- Stock Market Today: The near term trend for the Benchmark Nifty 50 Index is still weak and there are no signs of any important bottom reversals forming at the lows. Immediate resistance is placed around 23900-24000 levels, said experts
26 Dec 2024, 06:07 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Expert view: Indian stock market to see modest growth amid correction risks, says SVP research of Religare Broking
- Ajit Mishra highlights the importance of strategic planning amid global uncertainties and domestic recovery in corporate earnings, urging long-term investment in quality stocks despite potential economic challenges.
26 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Starting 2025 with two defensive titans of the stock market
- Global rate cuts, a possible RBI rate cut, and increased budget spending to boost rural demand could catalyse stocks of fast-moving consumer goods companies next year.
26 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—26 December
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for Thursday, 26 December.
26 Dec 2024, 05:37 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 26
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, VA Tech Wabag, and T D Power Systems.
26 Dec 2024, 05:35 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top sectors to pick and avoid in 2025
- Fund managers talk about what to invest in and where not to invest in the new year.
26 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: India’s stock market in 2025 and the growing appeal of US bonds
- With foreign funds pulling out and domestic institutions buying, India's stock market is at a crossroads. Despite robust primary issuances, the supply-demand imbalance could lead to significant market fluctuations.
26 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 26 December
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Thursday, 26 December.