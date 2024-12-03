Explore
Mon Dec 02 2024 15:59:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.40 1.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 789.95 0.39%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,309.05 1.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 836.20 -0.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.20 -1.55%
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024 : Three reasons HDFC Bank may turn around sooner than you think

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Three reasons HDFC Bank may turn around sooner than you think
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Three reasons HDFC Bank may turn around sooner than you think (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

03 Dec 2024, 06:00:07 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Three reasons HDFC Bank may turn around sooner than you think

  • HDFC Bank hit an all-time high of 1,830, driven by superior asset quality, reducing LDR post-merger, MSCI inflows, mutual fund buying, and attractive valuations, signalling potential outperformance ahead.
03 Dec 2024, 06:00:05 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 3 December

  • Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 3 December.
03 Dec 2024, 05:55:35 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 3

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends Jindal Stainless, CESC, and Coal India.
