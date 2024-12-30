Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 30, 2024 : 25x in returns, ₹25 lakh for every ₹1 lakh: Can Varun Beverages do it again?

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 25x in returns, ₹25 lakh for every ₹1 lakh: Can Varun Beverages do it again?
- Varun Beverages’ strong execution, expanding portfolio, international growth, and industry-leading margins make it a solid long-term play.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Three reasons why IDFC First Bank might be undervalued
- IDFC First Bank has underperformed NIFTY 500 over five years despite 14x retail deposit growth, a 47% CASA ratio, and shrinking infrastructure finance. Profitability challenges hold back its true potential.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 30 December
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 30 December.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Derivatives decline: Where did F&O volumes disappear?
- Volumes in futures and options (F&O) have dropped amid a regulatory tightening to curb speculative trading in derivatives. Does this mark a shift in trading volumes from index derivatives to the small-cap cash market? Maybe not.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Navigating the future: Real estate sector insights by Raja Venkatraman—30 December
- Here are three real estate stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 30 December.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 'We can't have equity-market returns with fixed-income-like consistency'
- Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management, says that we have been somewhat spoiled by the returns over the past five years. In the recent months, the stock market has come off its highs, but that’s nothing unusual. Looking ahead to 2025, Khemka expects pre-tax market returns of 10-11%.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 30
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Mahindra and Mahindra, VA Tech Wabag, and Tourism Finance Corp.