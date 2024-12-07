Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 7, 2024 : This Sunil Singhania-backed water infra stock could be the biggest story of 2025

2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 7, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
07 Dec 2024, 09:00:17 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: This Sunil Singhania-backed water infra stock could be the biggest story of 2025

  • The company has a strong order book which provides good revenue visibility, and it’s also backed by Mukul Agrawal.
Read the full story here

07 Dec 2024, 08:58:07 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock to watch: Small-cap stock under ₹100 Paisalo Digital completes ₹1800 crore fundraise. Details here

  • Stock to watch: The FCCB Committee, during a meeting held at the company’s registered office in New Delhi, approved the allotment of USD 50 million in 7.5 per cent secured FCCBs, maturing in 2029
Read the full story here

07 Dec 2024, 08:44:02 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Small-cap stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend these five shares to buy next week

  • Small-cap stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend these five shares to buy next week — Sagility India, Shree Renuka Sugars, IFCI, NHPC, and PTC India
Read the full story here

