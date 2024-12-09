Explore
Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024 : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 9
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024 : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 9

4 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 9

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
09 Dec 2024, 06:10:36 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 9

  • Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Monday: Munjal Auto Industries, CL Educate, and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 06:00:58 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: PVR Inox, Manappuram Finance among 4 stocks in F&O ban list on December 9

  • Granules India, Manappuram Finance, PVR Inox, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 9
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 06:00:23 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Inside Radhakishan Damani’s winning portfolio: Two smallcap stocks to watch

  • Exploring Radhakishan Damani’s portfolio reveals timeless investing lessons, highlighting patience, strong fundamentals, and long-term value creation.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 06:00:20 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 9 December

  • Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 9 December.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 06:00:19 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 9 December

  • Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 9 December.
Read the full story here

09 Dec 2024, 05:30:23 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nuclear power: Two stocks tapping into a huge but restricted opportunity

  • India’s nuclear power sector offers a unique blend of opportunity and constraint—promising significant growth but limited by strict regulation and a small pipeline of projects. Companies like BHEL and HCC could play a key role in advancing the nation’s low-carbon energy ambitions.
Read the full story here

