Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024 : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 9

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 9
- Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Monday: Munjal Auto Industries, CL Educate, and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: PVR Inox, Manappuram Finance among 4 stocks in F&O ban list on December 9
- Granules India, Manappuram Finance, PVR Inox, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 9
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Inside Radhakishan Damani’s winning portfolio: Two smallcap stocks to watch
- Exploring Radhakishan Damani’s portfolio reveals timeless investing lessons, highlighting patience, strong fundamentals, and long-term value creation.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 9 December
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 9 December.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 9 December
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 9 December.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nuclear power: Two stocks tapping into a huge but restricted opportunity
- India’s nuclear power sector offers a unique blend of opportunity and constraint—promising significant growth but limited by strict regulation and a small pipeline of projects. Companies like BHEL and HCC could play a key role in advancing the nation’s low-carbon energy ambitions.