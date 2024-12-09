LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024 : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 9

4 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 06:10 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide