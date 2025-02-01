Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025 : Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today— 1 February

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide