LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025 : Indian stock market: 11 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Delhi election result to Trump tariffs

6 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide