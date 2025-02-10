Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025 : Indian stock market: 11 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Delhi election result to Trump tariffs

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
10 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 11 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Delhi election result to Trump tariffs
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,569 level, a discount of nearly 46 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
10 Feb 2025, 06:21 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday— 10 February 2025
- Stock Market Today: For Nifty-50 index, the recent low of 23,200 remains a crucial support level to sustain a positive positional bias, while the 23,900 mark serves as a major resistance, said experts.
10 Feb 2025, 06:16 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 10 February 2025
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Bharti Hexacom, Welspun Corp, KRBL, Sarda Energy & Minerals, and Cantabil Retail India Limited.
10 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy—10 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today
- Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for Monday, 10 February.
10 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy—10 February: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for today
- Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for Monday, 10 February.
10 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: This stock rallied 500% in four months. Now, its aiming for 6X revenue by 2029.
- KRN Heat Exchanger has seen a 150% stock surge since its debut, driven by strong demand and expansion plans. With a 6X capacity increase and export growth, the company’s valuation remains high at 146x PE.
10 Feb 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on February 10
- Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 10
10 Feb 2025, 05:19 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 10, 2025
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — United Spirits, PB Fintech, and Torrent Power.